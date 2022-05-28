Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of CWCO opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $2,508,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.