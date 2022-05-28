Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

