Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 15,202 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 295.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.