Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.