Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,303,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72.

