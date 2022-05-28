Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $650.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $15.09.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 100.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,010. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

