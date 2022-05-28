Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 669,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,133. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

