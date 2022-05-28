Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,619,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $6.27 on Friday, hitting $260.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,477. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

