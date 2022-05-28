Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 117.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,309,000 after buying an additional 337,553 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.