Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 189 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,686,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $195.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

