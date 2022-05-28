Contrasting Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TC Bancshares and Ponce Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 15.85% 3.44% 0.65% Ponce Financial Group 15.54% 7.74% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Ponce Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.33 $2.64 million N/A N/A Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.29 $25.42 million N/A N/A

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and Ponce Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ponce Financial Group has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats TC Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 1 mortgage office in Nassau County, 2 mortgage offices in Queens, 1 mortgage office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York.

