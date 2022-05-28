Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

CPS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.20.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,650 shares of company stock worth $611,514 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

