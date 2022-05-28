Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.27

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.27 and traded as low as $24.15. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

