Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) versus InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Head to Head Review

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 19.78% 6.67% 2.69% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.64 $76.54 million $1.26 21.75 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million 5.08 -$2.83 million ($0.10) -23.60

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

