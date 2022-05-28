Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $187.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.64 million to $189.32 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $181.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $761.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.14 million to $766.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $809.29 million, with estimates ranging from $791.82 million to $826.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,923,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. 428,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,074. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.