Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($76.60) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($59.57) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.50 ($62.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 23,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,129. Covestro has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

