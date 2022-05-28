Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €42.18 ($44.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.97 ($40.39) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($64.09).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

