Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.45. 214,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crane by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Crane by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

