Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,060 ($38.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,359.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,535.54. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

