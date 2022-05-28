Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.48% of Otis Worldwide worth $176,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. 2,837,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

