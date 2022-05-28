Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Equinix worth $253,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $2,419,468. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.06.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $23.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.68. 613,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $713.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.16. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $621.34 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

