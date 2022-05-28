Credit Suisse AG Has $187.83 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,333 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Synopsys worth $187,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,988,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $16.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.96. 1,162,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,804. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $247.87 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.