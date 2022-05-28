Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,917 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $221,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,833. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

