Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $160.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

