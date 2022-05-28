Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Purchases $11,788.00 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 700 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerhard Lombard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,000 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.59 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 78.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

