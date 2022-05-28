Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,643,470.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247.

CR traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a market cap of C$919.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$6.22.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.7200511 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

