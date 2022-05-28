Critical Comparison: Trio-Tech International (TRT) & The Competition

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Trio-Tech International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49% Trio-Tech International Competitors 9.04% 0.98% 3.37%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trio-Tech International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Trio-Tech International Competitors 343 1122 1634 44 2.44

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Trio-Tech International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trio-Tech International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trio-Tech International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $32.46 million -$590,000.00 37.29 Trio-Tech International Competitors $2.83 billion $454.74 million 14.61

Trio-Tech International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Trio-Tech International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trio-Tech International competitors beat Trio-Tech International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

