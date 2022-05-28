Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAOOU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

