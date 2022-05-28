Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,475 Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PL. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:PL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 4,403,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,507. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

