Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition comprises approximately 0.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOA stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

