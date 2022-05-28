Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00460176 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004412 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00178757 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

