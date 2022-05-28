CryptoBlades Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1.24 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00007312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.17 or 0.02236838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00506965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,405 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

