Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Tops $3.35 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $114,067.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,803.08 or 0.99974865 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,451,656 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.