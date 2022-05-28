CryptoTycoon (CTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $291,555.62

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $291,555.62 and approximately $35,000.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,969.91 or 0.99997588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 890,254 coins and its circulating supply is 151,072 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.