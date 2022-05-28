CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597,264.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $738,043.94 and $597,264.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 757,945,635 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.