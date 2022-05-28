Css LLC Il Acquires New Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 498,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMLDU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,985,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,478,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,483,000.

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

