Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 530,759 TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 530,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,829. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

