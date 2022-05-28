Css LLC Il Buys New Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Css LLC Il owned 1.10% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perception Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 45,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Perception Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

