Css LLC Il Grows Stock Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.24% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 848.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 848,300 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 31.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,018,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 714,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HERA remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 666,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.