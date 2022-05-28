Css LLC Il Has $7.74 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $14.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.49. 2,853,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

