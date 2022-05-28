Css LLC Il Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 671.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

COP traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $114.60. 6,788,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.