Css LLC Il Takes $2.70 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 460,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 199,229 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.