CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CSX by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,726 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 197,128.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355,820. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

