CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMY opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.