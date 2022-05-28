Curate Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Curate has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market cap of $850,385.60 and $1.27 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,980.07 or 1.00010631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,582 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars.

