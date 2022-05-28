CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $51.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 75.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $51.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000305 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00238072 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,741,629 coins and its circulating supply is 160,741,629 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.