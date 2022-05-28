CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.16.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 279,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

