CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.16.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

