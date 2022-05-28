CyberMiles Reaches One Day Volume of $47,162.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $47,162.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,897.65 or 1.00037540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00218332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032899 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006593 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

