Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) COO Purchases $10,150.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) COO Vincent Capponi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $10,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 438,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

